Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $806.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.22 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

