Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Roblox Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

