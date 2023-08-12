Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. Roblox has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock worth $52,280,944. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

