Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 37 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $695.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

