Roundview Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $320.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.55.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

