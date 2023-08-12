Roundview Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

