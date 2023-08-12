Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

