Roundview Capital LLC Buys 1,956 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 65.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

