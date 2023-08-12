Roundview Capital LLC Has $229,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

