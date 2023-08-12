Roundview Capital LLC Has $783,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

ICE stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

