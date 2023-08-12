Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

