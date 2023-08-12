Roundview Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,382 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,249,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

