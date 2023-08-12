Roundview Capital LLC Invests $339,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AVB opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

