Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

FFIN opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

