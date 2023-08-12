Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

BRO stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.