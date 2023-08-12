Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 490 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,227,075. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $237.80 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

