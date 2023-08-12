Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

