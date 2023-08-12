Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:NVS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61.
Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
