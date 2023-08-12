Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $90.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

