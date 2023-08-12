Roundview Capital LLC Sells 142 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

