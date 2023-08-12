Roundview Capital LLC Sells 387 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 135.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.65 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

