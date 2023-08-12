Roundview Capital LLC Sells 429 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.