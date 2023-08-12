Roundview Capital LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

LNT stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

