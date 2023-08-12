Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 157,757 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 236.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Equifax worth $45,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EFX opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.16 and its 200-day moving average is $210.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

