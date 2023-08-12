Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.03 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Ralph Lauren worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

