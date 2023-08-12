Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.09 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101,703 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

