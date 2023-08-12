Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.