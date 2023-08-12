Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.18 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

