Scotiabank Cuts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TU. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 649,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TELUS by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 584,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in TELUS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,042,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,033,000 after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

