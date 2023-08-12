Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $177,000 in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 766.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Price Performance

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.69 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PetIQ

About PetIQ

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.