Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.92 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $534.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,025,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,194,319.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,025,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,194,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,255 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

