Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 14.87%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

