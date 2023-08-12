Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 190 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

