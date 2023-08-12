Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

