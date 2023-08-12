Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,963 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,781,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,533,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.03.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

