Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.03.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 43.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 88.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Splunk by 14.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 461,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,557,000 after buying an additional 208,917 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

