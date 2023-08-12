StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after acquiring an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

