T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 273.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

