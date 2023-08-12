The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

