TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 14,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $873.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $864.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.