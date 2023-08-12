Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

