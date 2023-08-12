US Bancorp DE Acquires 40,048 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Airbnb worth $41,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

