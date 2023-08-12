US Bancorp DE Buys 7,872 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $421.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.