US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,218 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $52,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

