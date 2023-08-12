US Bancorp DE Has $31.57 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of GE stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

