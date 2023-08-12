US Bancorp DE Has $38.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

