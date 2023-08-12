US Bancorp DE Has $42.59 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

