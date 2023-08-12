US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of Coterra Energy worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

