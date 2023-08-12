US Bancorp DE Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

SHW opened at $273.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

