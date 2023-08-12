US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BATS:USHY opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10.
The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
